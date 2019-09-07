ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research firms have commented on PLUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ePlus by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ePlus by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ePlus by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $81.53. 79,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $104.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.