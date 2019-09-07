Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,557,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $9,891,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,308,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. 267,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,912. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $346.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

