Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Empire from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC cut Empire from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Empire from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.69.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.10. 316,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.97. Empire has a 12-month low of C$22.38 and a 12-month high of C$37.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.