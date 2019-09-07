Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.21. 1,158,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 155,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

