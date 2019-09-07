Emily E. Pichon Sells 500 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Emily E. Pichon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $21,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,493.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of LKFN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. 51,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $49.27.
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKFN. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
About Lakeland Financial
Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.
Further Reading: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.