Emily E. Pichon Sells 500 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Emily E. Pichon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $21,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,493.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LKFN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. 51,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKFN. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

