eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. eMagin shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

