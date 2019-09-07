Eliot Horowitz Sells 21,000 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $3,133,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,868.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eliot Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $2,967,300.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.33, for a total transaction of $3,471,930.00.

Mongodb stock traded down $9.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,234. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mongodb by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

