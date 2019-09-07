Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.05. 2,750,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.