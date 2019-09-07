ELA Coin (ELAC) Market Capitalization Hits $747,905.00

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $747,905.00 and $216,590.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. In the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00214554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.01291574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016952 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,114,189 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

