Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EKSO. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 454.48% and a negative net margin of 162.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.