Edgeless (EDG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $538.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Liqui and Livecoin. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.51 million and $538.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui, Upbit and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

