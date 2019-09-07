Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 281,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,408,000 after acquiring an additional 83,815 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 157,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.67. The company had a trading volume of 56,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $1,981,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,180 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.