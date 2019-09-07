Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 638,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,854. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

