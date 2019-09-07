Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after buying an additional 2,978,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after buying an additional 288,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,251,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,315,000 after buying an additional 420,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,347,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,786,000 after buying an additional 97,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,525,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,360,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

ETN traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.