easyJet (LON:EZJ) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oddo Securities cut shares of easyJet to a reduce rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,174.86 ($15.35).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 946 ($12.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,551 ($20.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 973.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,046.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 1,279 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Insiders have acquired 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,698 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

