DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading Up 5.1%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.04, approximately 4,281,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,738,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,824 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,254,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,418,000 after acquiring an additional 451,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 133.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,041,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,913,000 after acquiring an additional 56,096 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

