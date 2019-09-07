DRP Utility (DRPU) Market Cap Reaches $594,388.00

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One DRP Utility token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. DRP Utility has a market cap of $594,388.00 and approximately $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DRP Utility has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DRP Utility alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.71 or 0.04087570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DRP Utility Profile

DRP Utility is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it . DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP . DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DRP Utility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRP Utility and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.