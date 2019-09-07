Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,798,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 706,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.82% of Douglas Emmett worth $191,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 171,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 109,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,003,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 140,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,599. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

