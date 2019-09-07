Dort A. Cameron III Purchases 200,000 Shares of Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) Stock

Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) Director Dort A. Cameron III acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of OTCMKTS WISH opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
Wright Investors Service Company Profile
