Dort A. Cameron III Purchases 200,000 Shares of Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) Stock

Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) Director Dort A. Cameron III acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS WISH opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations.

