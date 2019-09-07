Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have $173.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $153.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar General from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.95.

DG stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.49. Dollar General has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $162.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dollar General by 6.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

