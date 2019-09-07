Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOCU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Danske began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

DOCU traded up $10.02 on Friday, reaching $56.27. 25,726,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,447. Docusign has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $59.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $27,899,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,579 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $615,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,988 shares of company stock worth $28,915,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Docusign by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Docusign by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

