Dixons Carphone’s (DC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DC. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 162.14 ($2.12).

Shares of Dixons Carphone stock traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 114.85 ($1.50). 2,220,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -4.16. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £5,472 ($7,150.14).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

