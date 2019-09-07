Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.17, approximately 1,936,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 740,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 84.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.