Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.79. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 84,198 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,004,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 992,277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,646 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,859 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.