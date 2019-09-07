DeVault (DVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,584.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a market capitalization of $17,584.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeVault has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeVault

DeVault is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 48,826,124 coins and its circulating supply is 41,762,076 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

