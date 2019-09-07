Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADM. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,849 ($24.16) to GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,041 ($26.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,086.70 ($27.27).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,073 ($27.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,150.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total transaction of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

