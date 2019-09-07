Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.