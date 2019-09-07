Deutsche Bank Cuts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 270

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLEN. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on Glencore and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 294.35 ($3.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 281.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion and a PE ratio of 37.56. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

