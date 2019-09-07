Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.30 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AT1. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.62 ($10.02).

Shares of AT1 opened at €7.10 ($8.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.28 and a 200-day moving average of €7.42. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29. Aroundtown has a one year low of €6.98 ($8.12) and a one year high of €7.95 ($9.24).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

