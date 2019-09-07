Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94

Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $17.36. Detour Gold shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 41,778 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRGDF. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

