Dent Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $32.89 million and approximately $798,786.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Allbit, Radar Relay and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00213528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.01280955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00087125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,625,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, OKEx, HitBTC, FCoin, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Lykke Exchange, Coinrail, Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood, Liquid, LATOKEN, Allbit, WazirX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.