Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.07. Dean Foods shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 44,295 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dean Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dean Foods Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dean Foods news, CEO Eric Beringause bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 54.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dean Foods Company Profile (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

