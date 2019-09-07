DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, 100,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 283,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBVT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $599.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

