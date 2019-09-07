DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One DATx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and HADAX. DATx has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $123,569.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00215734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01278808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00087058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000394 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, Kucoin, FCoin, Rfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

