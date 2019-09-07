Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading Up 13%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) was up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 410,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 304,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $129.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $450.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Easter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Sinclair purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 3,804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,428,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 253,165 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

