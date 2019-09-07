Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 424.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 472.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 379.50 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 642 ($8.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Stephen McNally acquired 10,000 shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,891.15).

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

