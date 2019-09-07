Dai Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.60 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $77.60 million and approximately $23.33 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009631 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Radar Relay and Gate.io. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.01261487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 77,354,128 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, AirSwap, YoBit, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Kyber Network and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

