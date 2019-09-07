CYCLEAN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, CYCLEAN has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. One CYCLEAN token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade. CYCLEAN has a market capitalization of $188,363.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CYCLEAN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00214599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.01288198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CYCLEAN Token Profile

CYCLEAN’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com . The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io . The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CYCLEAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYCLEAN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.