Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $6.19. Cushing Energy Income Cf shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 2,627 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cushing Energy Income Cf stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cushing Energy Income Cf were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cushing Energy Income Cf Company Profile (NYSE:SRF)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

