Curt S. Culver Sells 191 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Director Curt S. Culver sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $16,366.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curt S. Culver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Curt S. Culver purchased 367 shares of WEC Energy Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.30 per share, with a total value of $31,305.10.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,891. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

