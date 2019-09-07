CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
CSS stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.02. CSS Industries has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.
CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CSS Industries
CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.
