CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CSS stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.02. CSS Industries has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSS Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSS Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSS Industries by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of CSS Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 60,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSS Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

