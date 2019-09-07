CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Reaches Market Cap of $205,934.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $205,934.00 and approximately $15,082.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

CryptoCarbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

