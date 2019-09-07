Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded down $10.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $22,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

