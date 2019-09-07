Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Cowen

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRON. Bank of America raised Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.63. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

