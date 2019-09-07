Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.15. Crimson Tide shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 1,719,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Crimson Tide Company Profile (LON:TIDE)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

