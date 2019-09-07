Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Up to $11.84

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $11.84. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 3,268,062 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CS. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 134.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

