Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kloeckner & Co SE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of KLKNF opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

