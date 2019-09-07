Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $171.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

“We are raising our sum-of-the-parts price target to $178, as execution in the core business continues to demonstrate Coupa’s ability to convert on the large BSM market opportunity.”,” KeyCorp’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $156.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $1,344,109.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $13,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,915 shares of company stock valued at $53,065,001. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $40,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

