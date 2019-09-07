Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 260 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $38,069.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $156.16. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

