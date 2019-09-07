Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Up 9.2%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.69, 165,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 135,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRVS. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Md Miller bought 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $53,089.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 39,716 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,289.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,380,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,305,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 855,978 shares of company stock worth $3,137,002. Insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

